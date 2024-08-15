TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading Up 20%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 371,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 154,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

