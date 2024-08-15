Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Lessened by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

TFC stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.84. 499,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,370,909. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

