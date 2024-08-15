Truist Financial Cuts Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target to $14.00

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 561.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 184,293 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

