Truist Financial Increases Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $10.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.
View Our Latest Report on AMRX
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.