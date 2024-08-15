Tsfg LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,819 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 179,211 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 167,637 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

