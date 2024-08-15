TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Up 10%

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 160.04 ($2.04). Approximately 1,007,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 299,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.86).

TT Electronics Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3,862.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17,500.00%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

