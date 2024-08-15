Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Turnstone Biologics Trading Down 61.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSBX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,268. Turnstone Biologics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $19.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

