Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.0 %

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.06. 2,725,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,554. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

