U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 44,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.45.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

