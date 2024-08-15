UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBEOF remained flat at $17.46 during trading on Thursday. UBE has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.

About UBE

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

