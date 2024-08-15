UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
UBE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UBEOF remained flat at $17.46 during trading on Thursday. UBE has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.
About UBE
