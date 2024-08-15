Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,117,234 shares of company stock worth $76,982,734. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.73. 13,700,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,119,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 117.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

