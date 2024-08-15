Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.64 and last traded at $70.07. Approximately 4,816,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,129,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,117,234 shares of company stock valued at $76,982,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 50,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

