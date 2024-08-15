Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of UDMY opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Udemy has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,486 shares of company stock valued at $748,021 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Udemy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

