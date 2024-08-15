Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of UNCY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 2,548,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.38. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

