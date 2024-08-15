United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $42.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in United States Steel by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

