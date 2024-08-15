UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 115,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,616. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $370.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.12. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $67,401.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,257 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 630.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,906,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after buying an additional 285,714 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

