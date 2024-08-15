US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

UTWO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 80,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,290. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $48.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1811 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTWO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

