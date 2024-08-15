V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 575 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,990,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

