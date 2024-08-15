V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 169,425 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,105,000 after buying an additional 110,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $80.51 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.