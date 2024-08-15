V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR stock traded up $7.84 on Thursday, hitting $100.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

