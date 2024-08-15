V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

