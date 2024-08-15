V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,888,000 after acquiring an additional 127,739 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,497,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,371,000 after buying an additional 310,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 126,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,269. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

