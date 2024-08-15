V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 518,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,683. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

