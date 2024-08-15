V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 5,564 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 6.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 78,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIT. Nomura assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of WIT stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.91. 36,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

