V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,896 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $262,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,549 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

