V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 508 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after buying an additional 1,008,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6,498.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 626,676 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Unum Group by 85.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 357,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after acquiring an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.55. 72,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.