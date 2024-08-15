V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,471 shares of company stock worth $1,145,795 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,996. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 108.35, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.99. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $375.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

