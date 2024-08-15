V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 4,941.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

