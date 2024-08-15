V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,680,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 28,688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 585,614 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. 2,239,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,355,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

