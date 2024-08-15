Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.30. 1,911,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,497. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.25.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

