Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 27,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 10,092 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $21.85.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $660.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,167.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $559.70 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

