Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

VMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

VMI stock opened at $282.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $307.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,407,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,919,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 386,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,281,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.