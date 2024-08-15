Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $213.43

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $213.43 and last traded at $212.55, with a volume of 11080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.14.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.45.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.