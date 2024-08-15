Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.34. The company had a trading volume of 841,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,489. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.82.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

