Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $372.34. 847,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,488. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.31 and its 200-day moving average is $350.67.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

