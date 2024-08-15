Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 912,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.96.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.