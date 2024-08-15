Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ VONG traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

