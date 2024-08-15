Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Boosted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2,210.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,866,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $191.65. 82,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average is $184.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.