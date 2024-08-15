Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Stake Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 414.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,493,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $449,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $150.54. 25,503 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $511.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.78.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.