Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

