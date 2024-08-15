Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,138,000 after acquiring an additional 178,294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $167.19. 1,428,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.60.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.