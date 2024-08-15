Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ VECO opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,444.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

