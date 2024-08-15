Ventum Financial Cuts Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Price Target to C$0.20

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DB. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of DB traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 438,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,669. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Analysts forecast that Decibel Cannabis will post 0.0090909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

