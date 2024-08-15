Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.27 on Monday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.20.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 114,375.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Verastem by 4,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Further Reading

