Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $56.26 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $56.26 million and $2.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,717.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.55 or 0.00581369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00112238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00032207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.74 or 0.00257697 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00037006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00075345 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

