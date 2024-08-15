Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Versus Systems from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ VS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 2,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,502. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 204.20% and a negative net margin of 7,480.35%. On average, analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

