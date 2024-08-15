Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Volume Tops $13,878.75

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $13,878.75 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,762.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.01 or 0.00575631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00111185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00251852 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00037884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00074334 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,046,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

