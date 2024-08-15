Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRT. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

VRT stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.25. 5,358,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

