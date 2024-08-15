Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 2.7%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.74 and last traded at $82.31. Approximately 2,538,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,801,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

