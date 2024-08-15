VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.07% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

UEVM traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. 4,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.4613 per share. This represents a $17.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

